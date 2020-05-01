Balance at last! The entire series of Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix U.S. All three seasons, or “Books,” of the critically acclaimed Nickelodeon show will be available for streaming on May 15, 2020.



First aired in 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender became a cultural phenomenon, garnering public recognition and praise, as well as winning Annie and Emmy awards. The show is an epic journey of war, self-discovery, and redemption:

Set in a war-torn world of elemental magic — divided into the Northern and Southern Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation and the Air Nomads, a young boy named Aang is destined to become the Avatar, a “Bender” and master of all four elements who can defeat the Fire Nation and restore harmony. With his friends Katara and Sokka, Aang must travel the world and learn to master all elements while evading the Firelord’s agents. Animation Magazine

A blend of traditional animation and anime, Avatar was created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, both of whom would later develop and produce The Legend of Korra, the successful sequel to Avatar. The show’s cast included the voice talents of Zach Tyler Eisen (The Ant Bully), Mae Whitman (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Jack DeSena (Grounded for Life), Dante Basco (Hook), Dee Bradley Baker (Gravity Falls)

Ready to join Aang and Team Avatar again? Let us know!