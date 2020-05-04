A trailer for the fifth and final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has dropped! With the odds stacked against the Rebellion, can Adora, also known as She-Ra, and her friends stand against the army of the evil Horde Prime?

As the new season begins, Adora, having lost her primary weapon, and the Rebellion are getting ready for an epic showdown:

In season 5, the ruthless Horde Prime has arrived and without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra, the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate? Animation Magazine

Rebooted from the 1985 Filmation series She-Ra: Princess of Power, the Netflix original series premiered in 2018 and has received critical praise for its diverse cast of complex characters, receiving Emmy, GLAAD, and Annie nominations during its run.

Executive produced by Noelle Stevenson, the voice cast includes Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry) as Adora/She-Ra, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, and Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak.

The finale season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will air on Netflix on May 15, 2020, with 13 new episodes!

Ready to stand with Adora and the Rebellion on May 15?