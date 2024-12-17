“The Marleys were dead to begin with…” and so is our podcast if we don’t talk about one of the most beloved holiday movies of all time: The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)! Join us as we reminisce, analyze, and sing our way through this timeless classic.
The Muppet Christmas Carol Podcast Review
Highlights
- Main discussion: The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- Chelsea’s first memories and why this didn’t make it into the Best of the Rest musicals episode.
- The cast: Michael Caine’s brilliance and why Scrooge in his 20s is “hot.”
- The music: From “Marley & Marley” to “When Love Is Gone” (Martina McBride? Really?).
- The Ghost of Christmas Past is creepy, and we’re not afraid to say it.
- Why this story gets more meaningful as we age.
- Voicemails: Send us your favorite holiday movie memories for an upcoming episode!
