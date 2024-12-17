“The Marleys were dead to begin with…” and so is our podcast if we don’t talk about one of the most beloved holiday movies of all time: The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)! Join us as we reminisce, analyze, and sing our way through this timeless classic.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Podcast Review

Highlights

Main discussion: The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Chelsea’s first memories and why this didn’t make it into the Best of the Rest musicals episode.

The cast: Michael Caine’s brilliance and why Scrooge in his 20s is “hot.”

The music: From “Marley & Marley” to “When Love Is Gone” (Martina McBride? Really?).

The Ghost of Christmas Past is creepy, and we’re not afraid to say it.

Why this story gets more meaningful as we age.

Voicemails: Send us your favorite holiday movie memories for an upcoming episode!

