In this episode of the Animation Addicts Podcast, join us as we dive into Spellbound (2024), Skydance Animation’s latest magical tale streaming on Netflix. From Alan Menken’s score to the deeply personal themes of family and resilience, there’s a lot to unpack. Did this film cast a spell on us, or did the magic miss the mark? Let’s find out!

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Spellbound (2024) Themes of divorce, pride, and family dynamics—why it felt so real and raw.

Rachel Zegler as Princess Ellian: Broadway voice or just good casting vibes?

Alan Menken and Glen Slater’s musical contributions: expectations vs. reality.

The drama behind Spellbound’s marketing and screener fiasco.

The world-building: a mishmash of odd design choices or something unique?

“Shattered Walls”: The “I Want” song and its emotional weight.

What worked, what didn’t, and why this film left us wanting more.

Check out Netflix for Spellbound.

Digital Soundtrack.

General Info from IMDB, Wikipedia, and bonus material.

