In episode 314 of the Animation Addicts Podcast, we discuss the big news out of Disney Animation Studios—Jennifer Lee steps down as Chief Creative Officer, and Jared Bush is set to take her place. What does this leadership change mean for the future of Disney Animation? Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join us as we explore this major shift and what’s next for the studio.

Highlights:

Jennifer Lee’s impact at Disney and her contributions to films like Frozen and Frozen II.

The announcement of Jared Bush taking over as Chief Creative Officer and his work on Zootopia and Encanto.

Speculation on the future direction of Disney Animation under Jared Bush’s leadership.

What this change means for the creative slate of upcoming Disney films.

Our personal thoughts on how this decision could influence the animation industry as a whole.

