Get ready to reprogram your emotions with The Wild Robot (2024)! Join us for episode 315 of the Animation Addicts Podcast as we dive into DreamWorks Animation’s latest hit. With stunning animation and a story full of heart, this one’s a must-watch. Plug in and join the conversation on The Wild Robot podcast!

The Wild Robot Podcast Highlights:

Main Discussion: The Wild Robot (2024)

The Wild Robot (2024) First Thoughts: Morgan and Chelsea share their initial reactions to the emotional rollercoaster.

We hope you enjoyed this The Wild Robot podcast review!

