Revisit the heist that stole our hearts with “Despicable Me” (2010). Get ready to laugh and maybe even shed a tear as we dive into this modern classic in episode 301 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Despicable Me (2010) Podcast

Highlights:

Chris Meledandri and 2010: A Banner Year for Animation: Discussion on Chris Meledandri’s influence and the standout animation releases of 2010, a pivotal year that included “Tangled,” “Toy Story 3,” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Discussion on Chris Meledandri’s influence and the standout animation releases of 2010, a pivotal year that included “Tangled,” “Toy Story 3,” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” First Viewing Experiences: Morgan recounts watching “Despicable Me” while in Brazil and the initial language barriers, alongside reflections on the universal appeal of the film.

Morgan recounts watching “Despicable Me” while in Brazil and the initial language barriers, alongside reflections on the universal appeal of the film. Characters and Humor: Deep dive into the memorable characters from Gru and Dr. Nefario to the beloved minions. Explore how the film uses humor to make cultural observations and the iconic scenes that define Gru’s journey from villain to father.

Deep dive into the memorable characters from Gru and Dr. Nefario to the beloved minions. Explore how the film uses humor to make cultural observations and the iconic scenes that define Gru’s journey from villain to father. Cultural Commentary and Gags: Explore how “Despicable Me” uses its platform to poke fun at American culture and tourists, and the clever writing that includes gags like the glowstick scene.

Explore how “Despicable Me” uses its platform to poke fun at American culture and tourists, and the clever writing that includes gags like the glowstick scene. The Heart of the Story: Discussion on the emotional depth of Gru’s character, his relationship with his adopted daughters, and how the film portrays themes of redemption and family.

