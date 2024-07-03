Dive into the latest misadventures of Gru and his Minions with Despicable Me 4 (2024). Join Morgan and Chelsea as they unpack the rollercoaster plot, dissect the new and returning characters, and share the laughs they had along the way in episode 302 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Despicable Me 4 Podcast

Highlights

Plot Dynamics: Explore the rise and fall of the storyline in this fourth installment.

Explore the rise and fall of the storyline in this fourth installment. Character Analysis: Delve into the development of both new and beloved characters and their roles in the evolving narrative.

Delve into the development of both new and beloved characters and their roles in the evolving narrative. Music Review: Discuss the unexpected letdown of the film’s soundtrack and how it compares to previous entries.

Discuss the unexpected letdown of the film’s soundtrack and how it compares to previous entries. Overall Experience: Share the overall entertainment value of the movie and the fun moments that stood out.

