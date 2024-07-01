Pop the confetti and join the festivities with the Animation Addicts Podcast’s 300th Episode Spectacular! Morgan and Chelsea reflect on 12 incredible years, dive into the latest animated films, and share the mic with our beloved fans. Celebrate with us in episode 300 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

300th Episode Podcast

Highlights

Reflecting on the Podcasting Landscape: Morgan and Chelsea discuss how podcasting has evolved over the past 12 years.

Mini Movie Reviews: Quick-fire thoughts on the new animated films 'Migration' and 'Garfield'.

Fan Voicemails: Listening and responding to messages from our fans, celebrating their favorite moments and what the podcast means to them.

A Look Back: Reminiscing about memorable episodes, interviews, and how the podcast has grown.

Future Forward: Teasing what's next for the Animation Addicts Podcast as we step into the next era.

