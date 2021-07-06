Is it The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle or The Swan Princess: Escape from Castle Mountain (1997)? We aren’t sure but you will be laughing ‘Far Longer Than Forever’ as you join in for this Swan Princess 2 podcast in episode 210 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: The Swan Princess: Escape from Castle Mountain (1997)
- The real villains of the story
- A tale of three castles
- Derek needs to delegate
- Queen Uberta turns 50!
- Marital relations and communication issues
- Oh, the music…
- We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this Swan Princess 2 podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- YouTube Video: I watched every Swan Princess movie so you don’t have to…
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!
Discussion about this post