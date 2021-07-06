Is it The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle or The Swan Princess: Escape from Castle Mountain (1997)? We aren’t sure but you will be laughing ‘Far Longer Than Forever’ as you join in for this Swan Princess 2 podcast in episode 210 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: The Swan Princess: Escape from Castle Mountain (1997)

(1997) The real villains of the story

A tale of three castles

Derek needs to delegate

Queen Uberta turns 50!

Marital relations and communication issues

Oh, the music…

We rate it!

