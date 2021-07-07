Buster Moon and his Moon Theatre crew are hitting the road for big dreams this Christmas in Sing 2, Illumination’s new sequel to their 2016 Golden Globe-nominated musical hit! The Minion studio has revealed a whole lot to unpack from the film’s first (and rather lengthy) three-and-a-half-minute trailer. Check it out below!

Sing 2 reunites many of the original’s iconic cast with Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon the koala, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita the pig, Scarlett Johansson as Ash the porcupine, Taron Egerton as Johnny the gorilla, Tori Kelly as Meena the elephant, and Nick Kroll as Gunter the dancing pig (though the characters of John C. Reilly’s Eddie and Seth MacFarlane’s Mike are notably absent). Garth Jennings is also back at the helm as director, writer, and the voice of Buster’s iguana assistant Miss Crawly, along with Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy producing, and Joby Talbot composing the score.

Following Buster’s successful relaunch of his New Moon Theatre, he and his cast aim to expand their gig to Redshore City, home of the famous Crystal Tower Theater. But to convince the theatre’s egotistical wolf owner Jimmy Crystal (voiced by Bobby Cannavale of Ferdinand), Gunter pitches a risky proposal of performing with Clay Calloway (U2 frontman Bono), a renowned rock lion whose emotional scars has made him secluded for over a decade. The pressure is on for the Moon team to present the most incredible show possible while Buster pleads Clay to come out of hiding, Rosetta battles for the lead role with Mr. Crystal’s daughter Porsha (Halsey of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies), and Johnny seeks dancing lessons from breakdancing lynx Vivace (Letitia Wright of Black Panther).

U2 frontman Bono voices tragic rock icon, Clay Calloway.

[Universal Pictures]

Also joining the expanded ensemble includes the likes of Pharrell Williams (Illumination’s The Grinch) as Alfonso, Eric Andre (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) as Elwood, and Chelsea Peretti (Big Mouth) as Suki.

Like with the first movie, Sing 2 continues the franchise’s tradition in utilising pop song covers scattered throughout the feature. The trailer provides a solid taste on what songs to expect, including “Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish, “My Name Is” by Eminem, “Hotline Bling” by Drake, “Chop Suey!” by System of a Down, and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes. And of course, a movie starring Bono wouldn’t be complete without a U2 song, which in the case with this movie, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” is indeed a wise and fitting choice.

Sing 2 will begin touring in cinemas, via Universal Pictures, from December 22, 2021.

[Universal Pictures]

Hyped for the grand return of Buster Moon and his Moon Theatre crew? Sing us your thoughts into the comments!