We are debunking rumors about The Black Cauldron and talking about the body of work from in this podcast with Steve Gordon – animator, storyboard artist, and director in episode 209 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Animator Steven E Gordon Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Steve Gordon
- Debunking the Black Caldron
- Yes, we do play “Catch-n-Fire” with everyone.
- Steve’s time at Richard Rich’s Studio
- The Swan Princess
- Animated Scripture Series
- Space Jam: A New Legacy has 2D animation elements
- His biggest influences
- Advice to young animators
