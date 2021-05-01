Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are proud to present the one and only Vivo! Deadline broke the news that the streaming giant has acquired the worldwide rights (excluding China) for Sony Animation’s Caribbean musical. Sony Pictures, however, will still retain the home media and linear television rights for the film.

Although Netflix is yet to set a new release date for Vivo, they did give us our first look with a teaser trailer, which introduces us to the titular kinkajou and his wise owner Andrés (voiced by Juan de Marcos González of the Buena Vista Social Club). Voicing Vivo himself is none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda, the acclaimed songwriter behind Hamilton, In the Heights, and Disney’s Moana.

When tragedy strikes for Andrés, Vivo set off on a dangerous journey from his home of Havana, Cuba to Miami, Florida in order to deliver a special song to Andrés’s old music partner Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan of Miami Sound Machine). Vivo will also need to team up with energetic tween drummer Gabi (Ynairaly Simo of Creative Galaxy) in order to cross between the two lands of vast distance.

Two iconic actors from Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy also lend their voice talents in Vivo, with Zoe Saldana as Gabi’s mother Rosa, and Michael Rooker as Lutador the evil python. Also joining the cast are Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Nicole Byer (Snoopy in Space), Leslie David Baker (Puppy Dog Pals), Katie Lowes (Wreck-It Ralph), Olivia Trujillo (For All Mankind), and Lidya Jewett (Good Girls).

What was at one point an abandoned DreamWorks Animation project, Sony revived Vivo in full force back in December 2016, being written up by Miranda’s collaborator Quiara Alegría Hudes and the film’s director Kirk DeMicco. DeMicco is because know for directing/writing Vanguard’s Space Chimps and DreamWorks’ Oscar-nominated The Croods (alongside Chris Sanders). Brandon Jeffords, head of story for Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2, co-directs alongside DeMicco.

Vivo’s producers will consist of Turbo producer Lisa Stewart, Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania producer Michelle Wong, and Wreck-It Ralph/Zootopia director Rich Moore. Miranda and his musical conductor Alex Lacamoire executive produce the picture, the latter of whom will compose the film’s score. Animation services were provided by Sony Pictures Imageworks.

Miranda, DeMicco, Sony Animation President Kristine Belson, and Netflix Original Animation Vice-President Melissa Cobb issued the following statements on Vivo:

“Bringing ‘Vivo‘ to life has been an incredible artistic journey. I couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Kirk, Quiara, Alex and the entire team at Sony Animation. I’m so excited ‘Vivo‘ will have a home at Netflix, where kids of all ages will be able to enjoy the film’s songs and adventures again and again.” Lin-Manuel Miranda, Executive Producer/Songwriter/Voice of Vivo, ‘Vivo‘

“Inspired by the words and music of Lin-Manuel, Quiara and Alex, hundreds of artists at Sony Pictures Animation worked through uncharted and difficult times, bringing passion and beauty to every frame of the film. And as a musical, ‘Vivo‘ is a love letter to Latin music and this movie couldn’t exist without the heartfelt work of our vocal talent, including Gloria Estefan, Juan de Marcos, Zoe Saldana, Brian Tyree Henry, Ynairaly Simo and many others. I speak for everyone who helped make Vivo when I say we couldn’t be happier that our film can soon be enjoyed safely by millions of families on Netflix.” Kirk DeMicco, Director/Writer, ‘Vivo‘

“We are thrilled to once again be working with our friends at Netflix to ensure that ‘Vivo‘, a film that we love so much, can be released and enjoyed by millions around the globe in the near future. We congratulate the incredible team behind ‘Vivo‘, a movie about family, friendship, new beginnings, and the power of song. We can’t wait to share this unforgettable musical journey.” Kristine Belson, President, Sony Pictures Animation

“‘Vivo‘ is full of comedy and heart. We’re excited to introduce families to the incredible cast of characters led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who lends his voice to a lead animated feature role for the first time. This also allows us to continue our partnership with the incredible artists at Sony Pictures Animation and bring a story that celebrates the universal language of music to families around the world.” Melissa Cobb, Vice-President, Netflix Original Animation

Vivo will be one of the four Sony Pictures Animation movies to be released in 2021, and one of the three being released on Netflix along with The Mitchells vs. The Machines (streaming now) and Wish Dragon (releasing June 11). Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final entry in Sony Animation’s monster franchise, is still committed for a theatrical release on July 23.

Be sure to visit our Animation Calendar for our up-to-date schedule for mainstream animated features.

