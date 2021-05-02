A full trailer recently dropped for season 3 of DreamWorks Animation’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Returning to Netflix in late May, the Annie Award-winning series digs into top secret research, a desperate attempt to leave Isla Nublar for good, and a bigger, scarier carnivore waiting in the wings. Check out the trailer!

Still stranded on the island, in Season 3 the campers uncover more details of Dr. Wu’s secret research, and must quickly take their fate into their own hands with a dangerous plan to leave Isla Nublar behind for good. But when a tropical storm delays their departure, a lethal new threat quickly closes in on the campers, placing their escape, as well as their lives, in extreme peril. Animation Magazine

Inspired by the popular Jurassic World franchise, the animated series features Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld), Jenna Ortega (Elena of Avalor), Ryan Potter (Where’s Waldo?), Raini Rodriguez (When Marnie Was There), Sean Giambrone (Solar Opposites), and Kausar Mohammed (Great Pretender). Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, and Aaron Hammersley are the show’s executive producers with Kreamer and Hammersley also acting as the showrunners.

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns to Netflix on May 21, 2021.

