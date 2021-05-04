Hop on the Nerdy Couch, we are talking our favorite animation comfort movies. Grab a bag of your favorite candy and join along for this Nerdy Couch Discussion podcast in episode 201 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Nerdy Couch Discussion Podcast

Highlights

Nerdy Couch Discussion:

What movies got us through the pandemic

Marvel, Harry Potter, and Twilight.

What is our “animation comfort food”?

Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, & Toy Story 1

We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Amanda the Jedi Twilight review: Twilight is a Disaster I can’t look away from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDqGgFuqeZg&ab_channel=AmandatheJedi



Find the Rotoscopers

Find The Hosts



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!