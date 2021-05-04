Hop on the Nerdy Couch, we are talking our favorite animation comfort movies. Grab a bag of your favorite candy and join along for this Nerdy Couch Discussion podcast in episode 201 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Nerdy Couch Discussion Podcast
Highlights
- Nerdy Couch Discussion:
- What movies got us through the pandemic
- Marvel, Harry Potter, and Twilight.
- What is our “animation comfort food”?
- Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, & Toy Story 1
Links Mentioned
- Amanda the Jedi Twilight review: Twilight is a Disaster I can’t look away from
