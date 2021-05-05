A trailer for season 4 of the adult animated show, Castlevania, was dropped recently. Animation Magazine reports that 10 new episodes will be released mid-May. Check out the trailer!

Note: This trailer features language that may be inappropriate for young viewers.

Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times. Animation Magazine

[Comic Book]

Season 4 marks the final season of Netflix’s first original anime series which debuted in 2017 to critical success, garnering a big fan base over the years. Based on the classic 1986 Konami video game of the same name, the show, which Animation Magazine calls a “dark medieval fantasy,” won an IGN award for Best Animated Series in 2018.

“As the first hit franchise under the WOW! umbrella, we are proud to have brought Castlevania to Netflix audiences worldwide. Season 4 is the perfect culmination of a storyline that has captured the loyalty and imagination of such a huge fanbase; we look forward to continuing to bring our portfolio of popular franchises to audiences around the globe.” Frederator and WOW! CEO Michael Hirsh

Directed by Sam Deats, Castlevania features Richard Armitage (Hannibal), Alejandra Reynoso, Graham McTavish (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), James Callis (Rick and Morty), Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Tony Amendola (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), Adetokumboh M’Cormack (Heroes), Theo James (The Divergent Series film trilogy), Jaime Murray (Gotham), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downtown Abbey), Yasmine Al Massri (Quantico), Barbara Steele (Black Sunday), and Lance Reddick (DuckTales).

Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, and Adi Shankar serve as the show’s executive directors. WOW! Unlimited Media’s Frederator Studios produces the popular animated series with animation done by Austin’s Powerhouse Animation.

The fourth and final season of Castlevania will stream on Netflix starting on May 13, 2021.

Did you play the Castlevania video game? Did you enjoy the anime show? Let us know in the comments!