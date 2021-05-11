Fun times talking about the dark days of Disney a.k.a. The Black Cauldron (1985). Grab your prophetic pig and join along for this The Black Cauldron podcast in episode 202 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

The Black Cauldron Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: The Black Cauldron (1985)

Richard Rich also brought us “The Swan Princess”

Waking Sleeping Beauty and “Disney War”

Already, 9 min in, and we are lost.

SOOOO many unanswered questions about this pig.

Now let’s all say it together eye-LON-wee

Are these supposed to be the fates?

Death eater sign. Interesting.

The rats.

We rate it!

Links Mentioned

Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Black_Cauldron_(film)

Disney War

Waking Sleeping Beauty

