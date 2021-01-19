Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon finally has a platform to tell its story. Netflix has announced that the animated film will make its international debut later this year on the streaming platform; no exact date has been given yet. Co-produced between U.S. and Chinese studios, this Chinese retelling of a genie-in-a-bottle story is part of an international initiative by Sony Pictures Animation to bring diverse stories from around the world to the big screen.
Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life’s biggest questions — because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.Cartoon Brew
Directed by Chris Appelhans (Coraline, Fantastic Mr. Fox), Wish Dragon features the voices of John Cho (Over the Moon), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Greatest Showman), Jimmy Wong (live-action Mulan), Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Will Yun Lee, Jimmy O’Yang (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part), Aaron Yoo, Bobby Lee, and Ronnie Chieng. Jackie Chan (Kung Fu Panda) serves as one of the producers.
