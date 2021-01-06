Netflix dropped a new trailer for season 2 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous! Having survived season 1—see our Roto review—our protagonists are still stuck on what is possibly the worst island to visit with hungry dinosaurs roaming about and no outside help coming. Check out the trailer below!

In the new season the campers, now stranded on an abandoned Isla Nublar, struggle to survive among the wreckage of Jurassic World. As the T-Rex takes over Main Street, forcing the kids deeper into the jungle, the discovery that they may not be alone not only threatens their rescue but may uncover something more sinister.SYNOPSIS Animation World Network

The voice cast includes Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6), Jenna Ortega (Elena of Avalor), Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld), Raini Rodriguez (When Marnie Was There), Kausar Mohammed (Silicon Valley), and Sean Giambrone (Harley Quinn).

Steven Speilberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall serve as executive producers of the animated adventure series, scheduled for eight episodes, each 22 minutes long. Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley also serve as executive producers as well as the showrunners.

Season 2 of Camp Cretaceous will be available for streaming on Netflix, starting on January 22, 2021!

Ready for a second round of dino teeth and running for your life? Let us know!