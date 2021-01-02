It seems like the Boss Baby’s second big-screen appointment is going to have to be postponed for a while more. Deadline has reported that Universal Pictures has delayed DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business by six months to September 17, 2021.

DreamWorks also revealed the delay on Twitter, under the alias of the Boss Baby himself:

Hi all. Boss Baby here. Had to make an investment decision this week. Pushing back the release date of my new film #BossBabyTheFamilyBusiness to Sept 17 of 2021. Don’t think of it as a delay. Just Boss Baby… with interest.

-BB — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) December 31, 2020

Previously set for March 26 of that year, The Boss Baby 2 is the latest tentpole delay in an uncertain COVID-infested environment for Hollywood. Despite the early rollout of approved vaccines, cases are still at record highs in the United States, and the fact that with 40% of cinemas nationwide still closed, including important markets like New York City and Los Angeles, doesn’t spell confidence for a successful theatrical release.

The sequel’s new date change takes over the DreamWorks film previously assigned for that date The Bad Guys. That movie is now currently undated, although Universal still intends to release it sometime in 2022.

DreamWorks’ other 2021 movie, Spirit Untamed, curiously has its release date unchanged. The feature spinoff of DreamWorks’ hit Netflix series Spirit Riding Free is still currently locked for June 4, 2021, even with The Boss Baby 2 starting it’s marketing campaign first.

As the follow-up of the 2017 Oscar-nominated hit, The Boss Baby: Family Business sees grown-up Ted Temple (voiced by James Marsden) and his Boss Baby brother Ted (Alec Baldwin) brought back together when a new boss baby emerges, one that turns out to be Ted’s new daughter Tina (Amy Sedaris). Director Tom McGrath and writer Michael McCullers return for the sequel.

Be sure to visit our Animation Calendar for an up-to-date schedule on upcoming animated animated features.

