Netflix released a character trailer for its highly anticipated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness as well as information about the director and composer. Featuring fan-favorite characters from the wildly popular Resident Evil video game franchise, the short trailer gives viewers a quick peek at Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, voiced by Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello, as they find themselves battling for survival in the White House. Check out the trailer below!

Leon, who is investigating a hacking incident, and Claire, visiting to petition the government to construct a welfare facility, have a chance reunion at the White House. A strange drawing from a little boy and an unexpected power outage in the White House mark the beginning of the infinite darkness. Animation Magazine

Eiichiro Hasumi directs the Netflix original show, critically acclaimed for his past films including The Sun Does Not Move and the Umizaru action series. In a Q&A from the Netflix Newsroom, director Hasumi speaks of merging his experience in live-action movies with his first CG anime project:

“Being involved in a work with such a long history and so many fans gave me more joy than it did pressure. While this is a full CG anime, I strove to adjust the camerawork and lighting atmosphere to resemble the live-action filming I usually do to instill this work with a sense of realism. I hope that both fans of the Resident Evil series and non-fans alike can enjoy watching the series in one go.” Animation Magazine

For the show’s music, Yugo Kanno has been tapped to write the score. With work done across several genres for documentaries, TV dramas, and animation, he briefly describes the process of scoring for the upcoming series:

“I inherited the spirit of the many people who worked on the previous Resident Evil titles and took on the challenge of creating a new atmosphere through trial-and-error. I was keenly aware that this work would be released on Netflix, so I focused on the scale of a Hollywood film so that overseas viewers could also enjoy this. Since I received the same detailed orders as usual from director Hasumi, I was not particularly conscious of the fact this was an animation during its production,” Kanno explained. He added with a laugh: “In fact, it feels like I am only now realizing that this is an animated series.” Animation Magazine

The series is created by Capcom Co. Ltd., produced by TMS Entertainment with CGI animation done by studio Quebico—Kei Miyamoto serves as the series CG producer.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness jump scares its way to Netflix, starting July 2021.

