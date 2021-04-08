Get ready to slam dunk with the Looney Tunes squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy, coming from Warner Bros. When NBA legend LeBron James struggles to bond with his son, using basketball as a connection, he finds himself in a crazy digital world where a simple game of basketball might mean going home or losing his son forever. Check out the trailer, courtsey of Animation World Network!

The animated/live-action hybrid is a sequel to the 1996 cult classic Space Jam which featured Michael Jordan duking it out on the basketball court alongside Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety. It’s clear from the trailer that the sequel will maintain the same zany, vibrant, and wacky tone and humor of the original, set in the 21st century. Also in the trailer are many familiar faces that belong to Warner Bros., e.g., the Iron Giant and the Flintstones.

[Forbes]

The live-action cast features LeBron James, Don Cheadle (MCU Avengers films), Kris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah), Cedric Jones, and Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead). Included in the voice cast are Jeff Bergman (Looney Tunes Cartoons), Bob Bergen (Space Jam), Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons). Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jim Cummings (2011 Winnie the Pooh), Gabriel Iglesias (The Book of Life), and Candi Milo (Dexter’s Laboratory).

Malcolm D. Lee (Night School) directs the movie, produced by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), Maverick Carter, LeBron James, and Duncan Henderson, from a screenplay by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will simultaneously premiere in US theaters and worldwide on HBO on July 16, 2021.

