Time to saddle up! DreamWorks Animation has released the full-length trailer for its upcoming show-based movie Spirit Untamed. It is the biggest and wildest adventure yet for Lucky, her friends, and her iconic horse Spirit in a journey of freedom, bravery, and self-discovery.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) never really knew her late mother, Milagro Navarro (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), a fearless horse-riding stunt performer from Miradero, a small town on the edge of the wide-open frontier. Like her mother, Lucky isn’t exactly a fan of rules and restrictions, which has caused her Aunt Cora (Academy Award® winner Julianne Moore) no small amount of worry. Lucky has grown up in an East Coast city under Cora’s watchful eye, but when Lucky presses her own luck with one too many risky escapades, Cora picks up stakes and moves them both back with Lucky’s father, Jim (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal), in Miradero. Lucky is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy little town. She has a change of heart when she meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak, and befriends two local horseback riders, Abigail Stone (Mckenna Grace, Captain Marvel) and Pru Granger (Marsai Martin, Little). Pru’s father, stable owner Al Granger (Emmy winner Andre Braugher, Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine), is the best friend of Lucky’s father. When a heartless horse wrangler (Emmy nominee Walton Goggins, FX’s Justified) and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom and a sense of purpose, and has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother’s legacy and to her Mexican heritage that she never expected. Universal Pictures

Spirit Untamed is based upon DreamWorks’ Emmy-winning Netflix series Spirit Riding Free, which has been ongoing since May 2017 with 68 episodes so far. Both the show and movie serve as a spinoff-up/reboot to DreamWorks’ 2002 Oscar-nominated 2D-animated Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, which was directed by Lorna Cook and the late Kelly Asbury. Untamed will be the second DreamWorks feature to be based on one of its shows following Penguins of Madagascar.

Series creator/executive producer Aury Wallington heads screenwriting duties for the movie, while story artists Elaine Bogan (director on Tales of Arcadia episodes) and Ennio Torresan (head of story for Abominable) serve as director and co-director, respectively. Karen Foster, producer of various Kung Fu Panda shorts, produces the picture, and Amie Doherty, composer of the DreamWorks short Marooned, will provide the musical score.

Speaking of music, the trailer prominently features Taylor Swift with her re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of “Wildest Dreams”, originally from her 2014 album 1989. Whether or not the song will be in the finished movie is yet to be known.

In a similar fashion to Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, the breathtaking animation for Spirit Untamed has been outsourced at a lower cost to London-based Jellyfish Pictures, known for their work on animated shows like Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed, Bitz & Bob, and Floogals. Jellyfish had previously collaborated with DreamWorks by animating the Annie-winning holiday special How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming.

Spirit Untamed will be galloping into North American cinemas, via Universal Pictures, on June 4, 2021.

