She’s the girl you need when all ‘Druun’ breaks loose! We are reviewing Raya and the Last Dragon (2021). Come on you cool cats and kittens and join along for this Raya and the Last Dragon podcast in episode 198 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Raya and the Last Dragon Podcast

Highlights

We’re back for season 9!

We’re now weekly thanks to the support of our patrons!

Main discussion: Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

The film was very predictable

The religion behind it all stays behind it all.

Awquafina get’s an “A”

Why do they always turn into stone holding their hands in a bowl?

Life after the “blip”

So many questions!

We rate it!

YouTube mention: Pitch Meeting

