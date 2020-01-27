The night of January 25, 2020, was the night ASIFA-Hollywood hosted the 47th Annie Awards, the ceremony honouring the best in animation. A major bombshell then commenced where Netflix became the undisputed King of the ceremony. With acclaimed projects like Klaus, I Lost My Body, and Love, Death & Robots, the streaming giant walked away winning 19 of the 32 categories.
The grand champion under Netflix’s belt was Sergio Pablos’ ambitious hand-drawn Christmas classic Klaus, which won a total of seven Annies. Among those was the grand prize of Best Animated Feature, where it outmatched the competing computer-animated nominees of Frozen II, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and Toy Story 4, as well as stop-motion nominee Missing Link.
The other six Feature awards swept by the Spain-made movie were for Character Animation (Sergio Martins), Character Design (Torsten Schrank), Directing (Pablos), Production Design (Szymon Biernacki and Marcin Jakubowski), Storyboarding (Pablos), and Editorial (Pablo García Revert).
Netflix’s indie contender I Lost My Body (French: J’ai perdu mon corps) was also a sizeable winner for the ceremony. Produced by Xilam Animation of France, Jérémy Clapin’s adult drama took grab of three Annie wins, including Best Animated Feature-Independent, Feature Music (Dan Levy), and Feature Writing (Jérémy Clapin and Guillaume Laurant).
On the television side, Netflix also held the crown for the most wins. Tim Miller’s adult anthology series Love, Death & Robots took home the most with a total of four, consisting of TV Animated Effects in “The Secret War”, TV Music in “Sonnie’s Edge”, TV Production Design in “The Witness”, and TV Editorial in “Alternate Histories”.
Netflix’s other television wins included two for Carmen Sandiego (TV Character Design and TV Storyboarding), one for Ask the Storybots (TV for Preschool Children), one for BoJack Horseman (TV for General Audience), and one for Tuca & Bertie (TV Writing).
This wasn’t entirely a dominating win for Netflix however. There was some room to give Disney some awards with Frozen II winning two for Feature Animated Effects and Feature Voice Acting (for Josh Gad as Olaf). The Mickey Mouse show also scored two wins with TV for Children and TV Directing (awarded to multi-Annie winner Alonso Ramirez Ramos).
New Zealand VFX house Weta Digital was awarded Character Animation in a Live Action Production for their contributions to the Disney-released Avengers: Endgame. As for Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios (formally called Fox), Bob’s Burgers got an award for none other than Bob Belcher himself, where his voice actor H. Jon Benjamin won Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Media Production.
Although DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World didn’t win any of its six nominations, that didn’t mean the franchise left empty-handed. The series’ recent holiday special How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming won the Best Animated Special Production award.
Accepting the award in person, Homecoming director Tim Johnson revealed that this was his final directorial effort at DreamWorks, describing it as his swan song. Johnson had been at the studio since its fruition, directing movies like Antz, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, Over the Hedge, and Home.
Three Winsor McCay Awards were handed out in recognition for an individual’s lifetime or career contributions in animation. These were awarded to stop-motion master Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline), Disney directing duo Ron Clements and John Musker (Aladdin, Moana), and posthumously, the late anime filmmaker Satoshi Kon (Perfect Blue, Paprika).
GLAS Animation founder Jeanette Bonds was awarded the June Foray Award, which recognises a “significant and benevolent or charitable impact on the art and industry of animation”. For technical advancement, the Ub Iwerks Award was given to Jim Blinn, the computer graphics pioneer who is best known for his work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
The 47th Annie Awards also paid tribute the late master animator Richard Williams (Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Thief and the Cobbler) who passed away on August 16, 2019, and a memorial dedicated to the 36 Kyoto Animation staff who tragically lost their lives in an arson fire attack on July 18, 2019.
Below is the complete list of winners and recipients of the 47th Annie Awards (via Deadline):
Best Animated Feature
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Best Animated Feature-Independent
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Best Animated Special Production
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
DreamWorks Animation
Best Animated Short Subject
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best Virtual Reality Production
Bonfire
Baobab Studios
Best Animated Television/Media Commercial
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster
Nexus Studios
Best Animated Television/Media Production For Preschool Children
Ask the Storybots
Episode: “Why Do We Have To Recycle?“
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Best Animated Television/Media Production For Children
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: “Carried Away”
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Best General Audience Animated Television/Media Production
BoJack Horseman
Episode: “The New Client“
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Best Student Film
The Fox & The Pigeon
Michelle Chua
Sheridan College
Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Media Production
Love, Death & Robots
Episode: “The Secret War”
Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos, Vladimir Zhovna
Blur for Netflix
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Frozen II
Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
His Dark Materials
Episode 7
Aulo Licinio (Character: lorek)
BBC Studios
Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production
Klaus
Sergio Martins (Character: Alva)
Netflix Presents A Production of The SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Avengers: Endgame
Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sam Sharplin, Keven Norris, Tim Teramoto, Jacob Luamanuvae-Su’a
Weta Digital
Character Animation in a Video Game
Unruly Heroes
Sebastien Parodi (Characters: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC,
Nicolas Leger (Characters: Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang, Enemies and cinematics)
Magic Design Studios
Character Design in an Animated Television/Media Production
Carmen Sandiego
Episode: “The Chasing Paper Caper”
Keiko Murayama
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Klaus
Torsten Schrank
Netflix Presents a Production of The SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Directing in an Animated Television/Media Production
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: “For Whom the Booth Tolls“
Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Directing in an Animated Feature Production
Klaus
Sergio Pablos
Netflix Presents a Production of The SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Music in an Animated Television/Media Production
Love, Death & Robots
Episode: “Sonnie’s Edge“
Rob Cairns
Blur for Netflix
Music in an Animated Feature Production
I Lost My Body
Dan Levy
Xilam for Netflix
Production Design in an Animated Television/Media Production
Love, Death & Robots
Episode: “The Witness”
Alberto Mielgo
Blur for Netflix
Production Design In An Animated Feature Production
Klaus
Szymon Biernacki, Marcin Jakubowski
Netflix Presents A Production of The SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Storyboarding in an Animated Television/Media Production
Carmen Sandiego
Episode: “Becoming Carmen Sandiego, Part 1”
Kenny Park
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Klaus
Sergio Pablos
Netflix Presents A Production of The SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Media Production
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: “Roamin’ Bob-iday”
H. Jon Benjamin (Character: Bob Belcher)
20th Century Fox / Bento Box Entertainment
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Frozen II
Josh Gad (Character: Olaf)
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Writing in an Animated Television/Media Production
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: “The Jelly Lakes“
Shauna McGarry
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Writing in an Animated Feature Production
I Lost My Body
Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant
Xilam for Netflix
Editorial in an Animated Television/Media Production
Love, Death & Robots
Episode: “Alternate Histories“
Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel
Blur for Netflix
Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
Klaus
Pablo García Revert
Netflix Presents A Production of The SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine
