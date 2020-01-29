Ash, Pikachu and their friends are back in a new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution. See the trailer below!

It seems like Ash and Pikachu will have to save the world from a new threat, one who is having an identity crisis. Animation World Network provides a synopsis:

“…when researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature: Mewtwo, a Legendary Pokémon intended for use as a tool of destruction. As Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks revenge – Ash, Pikachu, and their friends find themselves at the center of its rampage! With the future of the Pokémon world at stake, will our heroes be able to overcome Mewtwo’s challenge…and will Mewtwo be able to find a new meaning for its life?” Animation World Network

Brought by The Pokémon Company International, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution will premiere globally, except in Japan and Korea, on the Netflix on February 27, 2020.

Excited for a new Pokémon film? Who’s your favorite Pokémon?