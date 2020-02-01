Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has dropped a trailer for the upcoming animated movie Mortal Combat: Scorpion’s Revenge. Check out the trailer below!

Caution: This trailer includes strong violence that may not be appropriate for young viewers.

Based on the beloved video game franchise, Mortal Combat: Scorpion’s Revenge follows another high-stakes battle between Earthrealm and Outworld:

“Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles – Mortal Kombat!” IGN

Directed by Ethan Spalding (Batman: Assault of Arkham) and written by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans), Scorpion’s Revenge includes the voice talents of Jordan Rodrigues as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, and Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade.

Mortal Combat: Scorpion’s Revenge will be released in digital on April 12, 2020, and then on DVD and Blue-ray on April 28, 2020.

Are you a fan of Mortal Combat? Let us know!