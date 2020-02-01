GKIDS has released a trailer for the new anime film Ride Your Wave! Directed by Masaaki Yuasa (Night Is Short, Walk on Girl, Devilman Crybaby), Ride Your Wave explores timeless themes of young love, death, and grief.

Check out the trailer!

Looks like we’re in for an emotional ride:

“Hinako is a surf-loving college student who has just moved to a small seaside town. When a sudden fire breaks out at her apartment building, she is rescued by Minato, a handsome firefighter, and the two soon fall in love. Just as they become inseparable, Minato loses his life in an accident at sea. Hinako is so distraught that she can no longer even look at the ocean, but one day she sings a song that reminds her of their time together, and Minato appears in the water. From then on, she can summon him in any watery surface as soon as she sings their song, but can the two really remain together forever? And what is the real reason for Minato’s sudden reappearance?” Animation Magazine

[Geek Tyrant]

In partnership with Fathom Events, GKIDS will be premiering Ride Your Wave for one night only on February 19 and February 21, 2020, at select theaters in North America. The theatrical showings will feature the original Japanese voice cast as well as an English dub version.

Information about tickets and select theaters can be found at Fathom Events and GKIDS’s Ride Your Wave website.

Interested in Ride Your Wave? Have you seen any of Masaaki Yuasa’s other films? Let us know!