GKIDS is bringing Tokyo Godfathers to select theaters next month! For two nights only, March 9 and March 11, 2020, the heartwarming anime classic will be shown in subtitles and in English dub.

Directed by the legendary Satoshi Kon (Paprika, Perfect Blue), Tokyo Godfathers is a tale of friendship, pain, and redemption:

In modern-day Tokyo, three homeless people’s lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future, together. GKIDS

More information about tickets and select showings can be found on GKIDS’ Tokyo Godfathers website.

Have you seen Tokyo Godfathers? What did you think?