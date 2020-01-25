In the wake of White Snake comes another Chinese fantasy-adventure movie that will be available in select North American theaters and on digital and DVD this year: Ne Zha. Check out the trailer!

Released in the summer of 2019 and directed by newcomer Jiaozi, Ne Zha echos familiar themes of a young outcast destined for greatness:

A young boy, Nezha, is birthed from a heavenly pearl by the Primeval Lord of Heaven. Born with unique powers, Nezha finds himself as an outcast who is hated and feared. Destined by prophecy to bring destruction to the world, the young boy must choose between good and evil in order to break the shackles of fate and become the hero. Well Go USA Entertainment

[Variety]

Ne Zha has become one of the most successful films in Chinese animation history, internationally acclaimed and the first animated movie selected to be China’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Well Go USA Entertainment will release Ne Zha on digital on February 25, 2020, and on DVD and Blu-ray on March 3. Information about theatrical showings in North America can be found on Well Go USA Entertainment’s site.

