Frozen II is coming to digital and DVD next month! Disney will release the smash hit on digital on February 11th, 2020, and on DVD and Blu-ray on February 25th, 2020.

Digital and Blu-ray copies will feature bonus material including singalongs of the soundtrack, a look behind the scenes, and outtakes. Animated Reviews provides a comprehensive list of the bonus features:

Sing-Along Version of the Movie

Song Selection

Outtakes

Deleted Scenes

Deleted Songs

The Spirits of Frozen II

Did You Know???

Scoring a Sequel

“Into the Unknown” in 29 Languages

Digital Exclusive: Meet the Lopezes

Digital Exclusive: Deleted Song “Unmeltable Me”

