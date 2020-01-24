Frozen II is coming to digital and DVD next month! Disney will release the smash hit on digital on February 11th, 2020, and on DVD and Blu-ray on February 25th, 2020.
Digital and Blu-ray copies will feature bonus material including singalongs of the soundtrack, a look behind the scenes, and outtakes. Animated Reviews provides a comprehensive list of the bonus features:
- Sing-Along Version of the Movie
- Song Selection
- Outtakes
- Deleted Scenes
- Deleted Songs
- The Spirits of Frozen II
- Did You Know???
- Scoring a Sequel
- “Into the Unknown” in 29 Languages
- Digital Exclusive: Meet the Lopezes
- Digital Exclusive: Deleted Song “Unmeltable Me”
Haven’t seen Frozen II yet? Check out Rotoscopers’ review of the film!
Discussion about this post