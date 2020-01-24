A trailer for the seventh and final season of the successful Star Wars: The Clone Wars is here! From the look of things, big changes are underway for our favorite characters in the events leading up to Revenge of the Sith. Check out the trailer!

From director Dave Filoni, the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will have 12 new episodes, available for streaming on Disney+ on February 21st, 2020.

Source: Animated Views