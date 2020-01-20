*This is a user-submitted post by Christopher Fagan*

It looks like Warner Bros. Animation has answered the call from its die-hard fans who have been asking for a more mature version of Batman the Animated Series. From the streaming service, DC Universe, comes a new Harley Quinn cartoon that debuted in late November, 2019. I was able to catch the pilot episode where Harley Quinn, voice by Kaley Cuoco of The Big Bang Theory, is on a path to find her own level of independence and acclaim in the city of Gotham without the Joker. The problem she’s dealing with on a day-to-day basis is the fact that it’s the Joker, and he’s going to get in the way, whether she likes it or not. Anyone familiar with the Joker and Harley characters is familiar with the destructive and unhealthy relationship between them. In this new adaptation, Harley Quinn is still as obsessed with the Joker as she’s ever been, but in this version, it is revealed that the Joker is just as co-dependent on her.

No matter how abusive both verbally and physically he is towards her, Harley Quinn still comes back to him as if she is enchanted by the desire that he will one day settle down and marry her. This was shown through a fantasy scene in The Suicide Squad movie where Harley Quinn was played by Margot Robbie. The thing that I like about this new cartoon is that Harley Quinn is so far removed from that dream and is looking for her respect first. The twist is that it takes her friends, like Poison Ivy (voiced by actress Lake Bell), who finally get her to realize that the Joker has only been holding her back; she needs to free herself from his clutches to finally begin the journey to becoming one of Gotham’s most feared criminals. The only character that is portrayed in a traditional fashion is The Dark Knight himself, Batman, voiced by actor Diedrich Bader. It seems that even the heroes in this cartoon are just as silly and a complete departure from any previous adaptation you’ve ever seen before. Christopher Meloni who plays an overworked and extremely tired Commissioner Gordon feels like he is 10 years past a much-needed retirement.

This series is extremely funny, violent, loaded with adult language, and not for young audiences at all. Despite being completely psychotic, Harley Quinn is very likable if not lovable and makes this cartoon a must-see for any DC cartoon series fanatic. The show is very much for young adults, able to tap into that silly, immature side in us all, and definitely keeps the laughs coming.

Check out the trailer for Harley Quinn! Caution: This trailer may not be appropriate for young viewers.

Harley Quinn can be found on the DC Universe streaming service and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, and soon PlayStation 4 in addition to web and mobile web access.

Edited by: Kelly Conley