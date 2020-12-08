Boogieing from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment comes the latest entry to the popular DC Universe Animated Original Movies, Batman: Soul of the Dragon. Set in the 1970s, Batman and his former classmates, including the deadly Lady Shiva, from martial arts school must team up to fight a rising menace Check out the trailer!

Set in the midst of the swinging 1970s, this Elseworlds adventure finds Bruce Wayne training under a master sensei. It is here that Bruce, along with other elite students, is forged in the fire of the martial arts discipline. The lifelong bonds they form will be put to the test when a deadly menace arises from their past. It will take the combined efforts of Batman, world-renowned martial artists Richard Dragon, Ben Turner and Lady Shiva, and their mentor O-Sensei to battle the monsters of this world and beyond! Animation Magazine

Animation Magazine reports that the feature-length animated film features the voices of David Giuntoli (Grimm), Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum), Kelly Hu (Young Justice), Michael Jai White (Spawn), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), and Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender).

From a script by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge), producer Sam Liu also directs the film with Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) also acting as producers. Famed animated producer Bruce Timm of the Batman: The Animated Series, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan serve as executive producers.

Dedicated to the legendary DC writer Dennis O’Neil, co-creator of several of the movie’s characters and who sadly passed away this June, Batman: Soul of the Dragon, rated R for some violence, will be released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on digital January 12, 2021, and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray on January 26, 2021. Bonus features will include new featurettes and a couple episodes from Batman: The Animated Series.

