Get ready to get into the Christmas spirit as we review a remarkable 2D animated film, Klaus (2019). Grab your sack full of toys and join along for this Klaus podcast in episode 195 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Klaus Podcast

Highlights

Catch and Fire with our special patron guest, Andrew

Main discussion: Klaus (2019)

This is a 2D animated film. What is this sorcery?!

Netflix is becoming a pioneer and leader in animation

Looking at the career of the director of Sergio Pablo

Tangent on the Despicable Me and the Minions

Klaus is a Christmas film, but doesn’t feel like a traditional Christmas film

Capitalism is alive and strong in this town

Love how quickly it jumps into the plot and action

Klaus’ design tells a lot about his character

Contains a classic “you lied to me moment”

This definitely should have won the Academy Award over Toy Story 4

There’s an A113 reference in there

Does the pop song “Invisible” work?

Fantastic backstory for Klaus

Everyone got what they wanted in expected ways

Color scripting is perfection

We rate it!



