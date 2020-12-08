Get ready to get into the Christmas spirit as we review a remarkable 2D animated film, Klaus (2019). Grab your sack full of toys and join along for this Klaus podcast in episode 195 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Klaus Podcast
Highlights
- Catch and Fire with our special patron guest, Andrew
- Main discussion: Klaus (2019)
- This is a 2D animated film. What is this sorcery?!
- Netflix is becoming a pioneer and leader in animation
- Looking at the career of the director of Sergio Pablo
- Tangent on the Despicable Me and the Minions
- Klaus is a Christmas film, but doesn’t feel like a traditional Christmas film
- Capitalism is alive and strong in this town
- Love how quickly it jumps into the plot and action
- Klaus’ design tells a lot about his character
- Contains a classic “you lied to me moment”
- This definitely should have won the Academy Award over Toy Story 4
- There’s an A113 reference in there
- Does the pop song “Invisible” work?
- Fantastic backstory for Klaus
- Everyone got what they wanted in expected ways
- Color scripting is perfection
- We rate it!
