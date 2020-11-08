With the Skywalker saga all wrapped up, it’s time for Rey, Finn, Poe and the rest to celebrate the joys of Life Day in the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special! Lucasfilm has released the trailer for their new oddball Lego special, which will be premiering on Disney+ later this month.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit? Lucasfilm

It’s no secret that the embarrassing Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978 is the last thing us fans we want to remember. No need to worry, because this 44-minute Lego-themed special won’t be making the same mistake (aside from releasing exactly 42 years after that trainwreck). This satirical time-travelling take on the beloved sci-fi franchise lampoons many of the iconic and weird moments from all nine Skywalker saga movies, as well as The Mandalorian. Shirtless Kylo, Baby Yoda, and the ongoing “Han Shot First” debate are just a few of many mockeries you’ll be witnessing here.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is a collaboration between Lucasfilm, The Lego Group, and Atomic Cartoons, and will be directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne. Prior to this special, the Vancouver-based Atomic was responsible for producing several Lego Jurassic World productions, and the Lego Marvel Spider-Man special Vexed by Venom.

Though the full voice cast is yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed via press release that a few of the saga’s actors will reprise their roles in the special. These include Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO.

Some of the other characters will be voiced by their respective actors from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Dee Bradley Baker as the clone troopers, and Tom Kane as Yoda. Kane will also voice Qui-Gon Jinn, as he has done in past Lego Star Wars projects.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will be available to stream on Disney+ starting from November 17, 2020.

