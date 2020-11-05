A new original series recently has been green-lit by Netflix: My Dad the Bounty Hunter. Created by directors Everett Downing (Oscar-winning Hair Love short) and Patrick Harpin (Hotel Transylvania 2), the CGI show will take place in an epic intergalactic adventure and focus on the importance of family along the way.

“My Dad The Bounty Hunter is a love letter to animation, science fiction, and Black families rolled into a crazy action-comedy. We threw everything we love about sci-fi into this show, but it’s the family at the center of the story that we’re most excited about.” Downing and Harpin

The series will star the voice talents of Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), JeCobi Swain (Troop Zero), and Leslie Uggams (Deadpool).

Downing and Harpin will also serve as the show’s executive producers with animation done by French studio Dwarf Animation Studio.

The action-comedy series follows the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy, a man with razor sharp skills but also a secret — his family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living. So when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride into outer space and crash his latest mission, they discover that their average Dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens and laser fights galore, this family bonding time goes to the extreme. Wait until Mom finds out… Animation Magazine

