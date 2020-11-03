Santa Claus won’t be the only one visiting us this holiday season! In the spirit of our favorite Grinch, aliens will invade the North Pole to steal Christmas in Alien Xmas. Netflix recently released a short trailer for the upcoming stop-motion film. Check it out below!

A young elf mistakes a tiny alien for a Christmas gift, not knowing her new plaything has plans to destroy Earth’s gravity — and steal all the presents. Netflix

Animation Magazine reports that Alien Xmas is based on a 2006 picture book of the same name by the Chiodo Bros. and pays tribute to the classic Rankin/Bass stop-motion movies. Stephen Chiodo (I Go Pogo, Killer Klowns from Outer Space) is directing the comedy film with Edward Chiodo acting as producer. Executive producers include Jon Favreau, David Ellender, Charles Chiodo, and Sander Schwartz.

Starring the voices of Keythe Farley, Dee Bradley Baker, and Kaliayh Rhambo, Alien Xmas will premiere on Netflix on November 20, 2020.

