It looks like Rumble, Paramount Animation’s next entry into the theatrical ring, is going to be put on hold for a bit. Deadline has reported that Paramount Pictures has pushed back the animated sports comedy by nearly four months to May 14, 2021.

The movie’s newest delay to May is undoubtedly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that’s keeping cinemas in the dark. Previously assigned for January 19, 2021, the new date returns Rumble to its originally-intended summer crowd (assuming the pandemic is under control by then), as it was first assigned as a summer 2020 release.

There is one major catch to this new date though. Rumble’s May 14 release currently puts it in direct competition with DreamWorks’ upcoming Spirit Riding Free movie, opening on the exact same day. It will be interesting to see how the DreamWorks will respond to Paramount’s monster movie sharing the ring with their horse flick.

Paramount also has two other theatrical animated releases in 2021; PAW Patrol: The Movie (August 20), and a My Little Pony reboot movie (September 24). The release dates for those two films remain unchanged for the time being.

Based on the graphic novel Monster on the Hill by Rob Harrell, Rumble tells the underdog story of red monster Steve (voiced by Will Arnett), and his journey to becoming a professional monster wrestler. The movie is co-produced with WWE Studios, animated by Reel FX, and directed by former DreamWorks story artist Hamish Grieve.

Please visit our Animation Calendar for current release dates for upcoming mainstream animated features.

Let us know in the comments on how you feel about Rumble’s new release date!