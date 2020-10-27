We have all-you-can-eat CHURROS! Now that we have your attention, we are talking about The Book of Life (2014)! Grab your pet pig and join along for this The Book of Life podcast in episode 192 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

The Book of Life Podcast

Highlights

Nerdy Couch Discussion: Catch ‘N Fire

Main discussion: The Book of Life (2014)

Upcoming Book of life 2 and 3?

Let the comparisons of Book of Life and Coco begin!

Remember when Disney did that thing?

How do we remember our loved ones?

To bull fight or not to bull fight

The feminist dialogue…

Was he really a love option?

Channing Tatum… him?

Let’s talk music!

We rate it!

Voicemail: Sol

Links Mentioned

