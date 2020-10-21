From Walt Disney Animation Studios is a new trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon! Political strife, exciting fights, and a cute armadillo sidekick abound. Check out the trailer below!

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. Walt Disney Studios Publicity

Directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) with John Ripa (Moana) and Paul Briggs (Frozen) as co-directors, the film showcases the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), who replaces Cassie Steele, as Raya and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as Sisu, the last dragon in the form of an old woman.

Script credits belong to Qui Nguyen (Vietgone) and Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) with Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Osnat Shurer (Moana) as the movie’s producers.

Raya and the Last Dragon will premiere in U.S. theaters on March 12, 2021.

Ready roll with Tuk Tuk and Raya and find the last dragon? Let us know what you think of the trailer!