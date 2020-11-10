We head back into the 90s and Michael Jordan media as we review Space Jam (1996). Lace up your Air Jordans and join along for this Space Jam podcast in episode 193 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Space Jam Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Space Jam (1996)
- The plot of Space Jam is really out of this world (and contrived)
- Our history with this film
- Michael Jordan was THE MAN in the 90s
- One of the highlights is when the NBA players lose their powers and have to cope
- The Looney Tunes haven’t had the longevity of Disney’s characters
- Introduction of a new character: Lola Bunny
- Michael did not need to raise the stakes and get invested
- Checking out the original Space Jam website (a 90s relic!)
- We’re getting a sequel: Space Jam 2 with Labron James!
- We rate it!
Links Mentioned
- The Last Dance on Netflix
- Warner Bros Studio Store
- Article on Michael Jordan brand history
- The original 90s Space Jam website
