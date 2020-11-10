We head back into the 90s and Michael Jordan media as we review Space Jam (1996). Lace up your Air Jordans and join along for this Space Jam podcast in episode 193 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Space Jam Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Space Jam (1996)

The plot of Space Jam is really out of this world (and contrived)

Our history with this film

Michael Jordan was THE MAN in the 90s

One of the highlights is when the NBA players lose their powers and have to cope

The Looney Tunes haven’t had the longevity of Disney’s characters

Introduction of a new character: Lola Bunny

Michael did not need to raise the stakes and get invested

Checking out the original Space Jam website (a 90s relic!)

We’re getting a sequel: Space Jam 2 with Labron James!

We rate it!

Links Mentioned

