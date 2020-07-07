Hear ye, hear ye! The line of secession has brought us our ‘Shrek the Third’ (2007) podcast. Flip that ‘charming hair’ of yours, put in those ear buds and join along for this Shrek The Third podcast in episode 184 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Shrek the Third (2007) Podcast
Highlights
- Nerdy Couch Discussion:
- Voicemail: Luke asked “What are our thoughts on “Into the Unknown” the making-of Frozen 2 Mini Series on Disney+
- Main discussion: Shrek The Third (2007)
- How did this job fall on Shrek?
- Tangent Time: The Crown from Netflix & Victory on MASTERPIECE from PBS
- So many questions about the King.
- Fiona has lost all of her pep.
- Tangent Time: The guy with the ducks
- Umm this high school scene isn’t good.
- Justin Timberlake. Why?
- Why didn’t they just give the kingdom to Prince Charming?
- Larry King as Dorris the Ugly Stepsister
- Julie Andrews sure got paid a lot for an hour’s voice over work.
- Girl Power
- “Go live your dream.” I will! – Not you, your dream sucks.
- Back to the princesses!
- We rate it!
- Bloopers: Including a Twilight Tangent
We hope you enjoyed this Shrek the Third podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Episode 88: ‘Shrek’ – The Anti-Fairytale
- Episode 183: Shrek 2 – Sexy Man Boy Kyle
- IMDB of Shrek 3 Director, Chris Miller
- Remembering Director, Kelly Asbury
- Royal Order of Succession Wikipedia
- The YouTube Video about the rubber ducks
- Wild Swans (The book Chelsea is reading right now)
- We are not ashamed of our Twilight obsession. Pre-Order Midnight Sun
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
- DisneyQuotes.com
