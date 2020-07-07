Hear ye, hear ye! The line of secession has brought us our ‘Shrek the Third’ (2007) podcast. Flip that ‘charming hair’ of yours, put in those ear buds and join along for this Shrek The Third podcast in episode 184 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Shrek the Third (2007) Podcast

Highlights

Nerdy Couch Discussion:

Voicemail: Luke asked “What are our thoughts on “Into the Unknown” the making-of Frozen 2 Mini Series on Disney+

Main discussion: Shrek The Third (2007)

How did this job fall on Shrek?

Tangent Time: The Crown from Netflix & Victory on MASTERPIECE from PBS

So many questions about the King.

Fiona has lost all of her pep.

Tangent Time: The guy with the ducks

Umm this high school scene isn’t good.

Justin Timberlake. Why?

Why didn’t they just give the kingdom to Prince Charming?

Larry King as Dorris the Ugly Stepsister

Julie Andrews sure got paid a lot for an hour’s voice over work.

Girl Power

“Go live your dream.” I will! – Not you, your dream sucks.

Back to the princesses!

We rate it!

Bloopers: Including a Twilight Tangent

