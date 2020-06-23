The Rotoscopers hop in the onion carriage and head to Far Far Away in this review of DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 2 (2004). So join along for all the fun, pop culture references, and fairy-tale jokes in this Shrek 2 podcast in episode 183 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Shrek 2 Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Shrek 2 (2004)

It’s so good, but we always forget how good it was.

Nerdy Couch Discussion: Looking at the careers of the Shrek 2 directors: Andrew Adamson, Conrad Vernon, Kelly Asbury

Why do the Pixar directors have celebrity status and the DreamWorks directors don’t?

This soundtrack is very iconic for Morgan. Hello, summer of 2004, baby!

Why did Fiona have to be banished?

Prince Charmings are a dime a dozen in Far Far Away

Why don’t we remember loving this movie so much?

Directors didn’t know Cameron Diaz was dating Justin Timberlake when they put in the “Sir Justin” joke

Our thoughts on Fiona and Shrek’s human designs

The introduction and legacy of Puss in Boots

We rate it!

