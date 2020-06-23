The Rotoscopers hop in the onion carriage and head to Far Far Away in this review of DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 2 (2004). So join along for all the fun, pop culture references, and fairy-tale jokes in this Shrek 2 podcast in episode 183 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Shrek 2 Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Shrek 2 (2004)
- It’s so good, but we always forget how good it was.
- Nerdy Couch Discussion: Looking at the careers of the Shrek 2 directors: Andrew Adamson, Conrad Vernon, Kelly Asbury
- Why do the Pixar directors have celebrity status and the DreamWorks directors don’t?
- This soundtrack is very iconic for Morgan. Hello, summer of 2004, baby!
- Why did Fiona have to be banished?
- Prince Charmings are a dime a dozen in Far Far Away
- Why don’t we remember loving this movie so much?
- Directors didn’t know Cameron Diaz was dating Justin Timberlake when they put in the “Sir Justin” joke
- Our thoughts on Fiona and Shrek’s human designs
- The introduction and legacy of Puss in Boots
- We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this Shrek 2 podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Watch Shrek 2: Blu-ray | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the Shrek 2 soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
- Andrew Adamson’s IMDB
- Conrad Vernon’s IMDB
- Kelly Asbury’s IMDB
- Animation Addicts Podcast #89 – Mason’s interview with Christopher Knights
- Animation Addicts Podcast #171 – Chelsea’s interview with Kelly Asbury
- Morgan & Chelsea’s YouTube review of Puss in Boots art book
- Chelsea’s Interview with Kelly Asbury
- Animation Addicts Podcast #88 – Shrek
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, & Tumblr.
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575.
- Email newsletter
Find The Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter
- Chelsea Robson: Website, Instagram, & Twitter
- Mason Smith
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links, which helps keep the site and podcast running. Thank you!
Discussion about this post