The 2019 anime film Children of the Sea is coming to home release! GKIDS and Shout! Factory will make the movie available later this summer on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD with some exciting bonus features.

Adapted from an award-winning manga by Daisuke Igarashi, Children of the Sea is a mystery that explores the connections between humanity and nature:

When Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad worked. Now she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious boys she meets there, Umi and Sora, who were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does. As the kids get caught up in the mystery behind the sudden worldwide disappearance of the ocean’s fish, they uncover cosmic connections that will change them forever. Animation Magazine

From STUDIO4°C (Tekkonkinkreet), directed by Ayumu Watanabe, and scored by long-time Studio Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro), Children of the Sea will be available on September 1, 2020.

Bonus features include:

[Blu-ray + DVD Combo Exclusive] Feature-length documentary “Turep – Looking for Children of the Sea”

Interview with director Ayumu Watanabe

Interview with composer Joe Hisaishi

Animatic Sequences

Behind the Scenes featurette

Theatrical Trailers

Interested in this film? Let us know!

Via Animation Magazine