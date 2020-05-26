There’s more to living than gloves and gowns… but we love them just the same in Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004). You’re just like me and I’m just like you, so join along for this Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper podcast in episode 181 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper Podcast

Highlights

We’re opening volunteer positions for our team! Apply here: rotoscopers.com/2020positions

Morgan’s Literary Corner: A breakdown of ‘The Prince and the Pauper’ book (Wikipedia referenced)

Main discussion: Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Morgan’s Book Review

Were we Barbie girls? Our history with Barbies.

The Barbie movie franchise.

Morgan’s trailer.

It’s harmless.

No one should be making decisions at this point.

Martin Short in his most over-the-top role yet

Chelsea’s missing something.

Can we go more meta?

How do you build an entire economy on geodes?

That double wedding, though…

We rate it!

Patron question: What is your experience with the Barbie films?

Voicemails: Luke

We hope you enjoyed this Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find The Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, Instagram, & Twitter



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links, which helps keep the site and podcast running. Thank you!