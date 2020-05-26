There’s more to living than gloves and gowns… but we love them just the same in Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004). You’re just like me and I’m just like you, so join along for this Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper podcast in episode 181 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper Podcast
Highlights
- Morgan’s Literary Corner: A breakdown of ‘The Prince and the Pauper’ book (Wikipedia referenced)
- Main discussion: Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)
- Morgan’s Book Review
- Were we Barbie girls? Our history with Barbies.
- The Barbie movie franchise.
- Morgan’s trailer.
- It’s harmless.
- No one should be making decisions at this point.
- Martin Short in his most over-the-top role yet
- Chelsea’s missing something.
- Can we go more meta?
- How do you build an entire economy on geodes?
- That double wedding, though…
- We rate it!
- Patron question: What is your experience with the Barbie films?
- Voicemails: Luke
We hope you enjoyed this Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Watch Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper: DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Read The Prince and the Pauper: Paperback | eBook | Audible
- Apply to join the Rotoscopers team!
- Pocahontas Barbie with Meeko braiding her hair
- History of the Barbie films
- Simpsons Barbie parody episode: “Lisa vs. Malubu Stacy” (Watch on Disney+)
- Morgan’s budgeting video on her YouTube channel
- The singing duet Anneliese and Erika dolls
- 2004 Barbie The Princess & The Pauper DVD & VHS Commercial
- Barbie as The Princess and The Pauper at the 2004 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Mason’s 100 animated voices videos
