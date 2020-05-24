While our road trips are off the table for a while in these times, here comes Cartoon Network Studios to bring us a wholesome animated one in the comfort of our living rooms. The studio has released the trailer for their new direct-to-digital feature We Bare Bears: The Movie, based upon their hit series.

In their feature-length adventure, our favourite city bears Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear are exiled from San Fransisco by the National Wildlife Control after their antics go too far. The three then set off on a lengthy road trip to seek refuge in Canada, believing they’d be more accepted there. Along with coming across new friends, dangers, and parties in this perilous journey, the bears must keep their brotherly bond strong by facing how they first met.

Created by former Pixar storyboard artist Daniel Chong, We Bare Bears first aired on Cartoon Network in 2015, and has been among the channel’s signature shows of the late-2010 decade through its four seasons. The show was the winner of the International category at the BAFTA Children’s Award in 2016, and later won Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children at the 45th Annie Awards.

We Bare Bears: The Movie is written and directed by Chong, and features the show’s cast reprising their roles, including the three main bears with Eric Edelstein as Grizz, Bobby Moynihan as Panda, and Demetri Martin as Ice Bear. Comedian Marc Evan Jackson (DuckTales reboot) voices the antagonistic Agent Trout of the National Wildlife Control, determined to capture the three bears on the run. K-pop star Amber Liu will be featured as a special guest.

With a fast-tracked digital release in North America on June 8, 2020, through Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. We Bare Bears: The Movie will be available to purchase for $14.99 on Apple, Google Play, and Amazon.

“We hope that by accelerating the release of this wonderful, feel-good family TV movie, we can bring a little joy into homes sooner than originally planned.” Rob Sorcher, Chief Content Officer, Cartoon Network (via Animation Magazine)

[Cartoon Network]

Are you excited to join Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear in their exciting road trip to Canada? 🇨🇦