We are looking to make the Rotoscopers bigger and better in order to provide our readers with the highest quality and best experience in the animation fan community. We’re very excited to be taking on some new staff to help our site stay up to date with the latest animation news!

All positions are volunteer, but provide a great opportunity to gain experience and build your resume and/or writing portfolio. Many of our team members have been able to use their Rotoscopers experience to get jobs, even some in the animation industry. There is no time requirement; you can do everything on your own time, but we do ask that if you do apply, you be available to writer a few articles each week (or as the news comes).

Staff Needs

We are looking for writers who are talented, enthusiastic, and–of course–knowledgeable about animation (movies, studios, history, key players, etc.). While we want the site and articles to be informative, we encourage our writers to insert their own personality and voice into their pieces.

We are currently looking for contributors to cover the following areas:

General animation news (all studios)

Disney/Pixar animation news

Animated TV show news (Disney Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Cartoon Network, etc.)

Reviews of animation TV shows (Disney Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Cartoon Network, etc.)

Reviews of home media releases

Interviews (with talent for upcoming releases, home media release, other animation projects)

Editorial (to assist with more evergreen content such as top 10 lists, etc.)

Merchandise/product releases

YouTube video editor (to edit videos for our YouTube channel)

YouTube script contributor (to write scripts for YouTube content)

Podcast coordinator (to help coordinate with all of the v

Podcast transcriptionist (to create and upload podcast transcriptions).

Social media coordinator (to help with Twitter and Instagram posts)

AZ correspondent (to attend screenings of new releases and write corresponding reviews)

LA correspondent (to cover press events in Los Angeles, CA)

NYC correspondent (to cover press events in Los Angeles, CA)

All writers are also allowed to contribute as many opinion articles they want, seeing that their other coverage needs are met. If you have any additional questions about the positions before applying, please contact us via email.

How to Apply

To apply, please fill out the following form.

Be sure to have 2-3 writing samples (video samples for YouTube editors) ready to attach to your application. Applications without writing samples will not be accepted.

What to Expect

We will start looking at the applications and responding during the week of 6/1/2030. Applications will be reviewed in a first come, first serve basis until all openings are filled. Due to the high volume of applications, only applicants selected to join the team will be responded to.

Again, all positions are volunteer, but provide a great opportunity to get experience and build your resume and writing portfolio. We are flexible and understand time constraints. Due to high volume of submissions, we are looking for writers who can contribute a few articles a week (more if during heavy news cycles). As we choose people to join the team, priority and other perks (such as attending special press events, interviews, and reviewing advance copies of films/TV shows) will be given to those with the highest quality of work and availability.