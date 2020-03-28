Multiple sources, including The Hollywood Reporter, have reported that the animated ’80s video game, Dragon’s Lair, will be adapted as a live-action film for Netflix.

Released in 1983, Dragon’s Lair was a LaserDisc video game featuring a knight, Dirk the Daring, rescuing a princess, Princess Daphne from an evil dragon named Singe. The game’s animation was done by iconic ex-Disney animator, Don Bluth (The Secret NIMH, All Dogs Go to Heaven), and his studio. The game was extremely popular spawning a number of sequels as well as an animated television series.

A film adaptation of the video game was attempted in the ’80s, but fell through. In 2015, Don Bluth and fellow animator, Gary Goldman (The Secret of NIMH, All Dogs Go to Heaven) started a crowdfunding campaign with the intention of eventually making an animated feature film based on the video game, but it seems that those efforts were in vain. Netflix emerges as the victor after more than a year of negotiations to create a live-action film based on the video game.

The film will be produced by and star Ryan Reynolds (The Croods, Turbo). Other producers include Trevor Engelson (Remember Me, Incarnate), Don Bluth, and Gary Goldman. The film will be written by Dan and Kevin Hageman (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, The Croods 2). No release date has been announced as of yet.

