Mason, Morgan, & Chelsea are checking out the sights on “snob hill” discussing Disney’s Lady and the Tramp (1955). Grab some pup-corn and don’t hit “paws” for this Lady and the Tramp podcast on this episode 176 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Lady and the Tramp Podcast

Highlights

Nerdy Couch Discussion: This nerdy couch turns into therapy as the trio discuss all the live-action remakes.

Main discussion: Lady and the Tramp (1955) General Info This movie has so much more meaning after you get a dog. AND EVEN MORE meaning after you have kids after getting a dog. One of the few Disney animated films to take place in the USA He can read?! “When the baby moves in, the dog moves out…” The baby shower. Mason’s plans. So, Sarah is who’s sister? Siamese Cats – Si / Am Cue Disney “falling in love” montage Should Trusty have died? Is Lady and the Tramp a Christmas movie?! “I appreciate how short it is. Though…it still feels long.” -(Much like this podcast)

We rate it!

Voicemails: Sol, Bethany, & AJ

Bloopers!

