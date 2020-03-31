Mason, Morgan, & Chelsea are checking out the sights on “snob hill” discussing Disney’s Lady and the Tramp (1955). Grab some pup-corn and don’t hit “paws” for this Lady and the Tramp podcast on this episode 176 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Lady and the Tramp Podcast
Highlights
- Nerdy Couch Discussion: This nerdy couch turns into therapy as the trio discuss all the live-action remakes.
- Main discussion: Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- General Info
- This movie has so much more meaning after you get a dog. AND EVEN MORE meaning after you have kids after getting a dog.
- One of the few Disney animated films to take place in the USA
- He can read?!
- “When the baby moves in, the dog moves out…”
- The baby shower. Mason’s plans.
- So, Sarah is who’s sister?
- Siamese Cats – Si / Am
- Cue Disney “falling in love” montage
- Should Trusty have died?
- Is Lady and the Tramp a Christmas movie?!
- “I appreciate how short it is. Though…it still feels long.” -(Much like this podcast)
- We rate it!
- Voicemails: Sol, Bethany, & AJ
- Bloopers!
